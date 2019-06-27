Beyonce’s Mom Flaunts Her Daughter’s Long Natural Hair

by Amaka

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to flaunt her daughter’s incredible natural hair length.

Beyonce

The proud mom shared a video of her trimming her daughter’s edges. In the video, Beyonce’s natural hair extended as far as her waist. Her mum parted her hair to reveal her scalp so there’s no doubt that it’s Beyonce’s real hair.

Tina also tried to mock Beyonce’s hair stylist of 14 years, Neal Farinah who has been the genius behind some of Beyoncé’s most iconic transformations.

Watch video below:

Tags from the story
Beyonce's Mum, Tina Knowles, Tina Knowles (now Tina Lawson) was born Tina Beyonce

You may also like

Photo of the Day: This has to be the most beautiful photo of the ‘map of Africa’

“I’m Not Happy With You” – Charly Boy Calls Out 2face

Move Over Hushpuppi, Here Comes Ismaila Mustapha [Photos]

50 Cent’s Baby Mama Shaniqua Thompson Calls Him Weak For Publicly Disowning Their Son

Alex Slays Effortlessly In New Photos On Social Media

BTS Photos Of Gabriel Afolayan’s ‘Awelewa’ Video

Meet the first female deputy governor from the ‘core North’

British Boxer, Amir Khan Challenges Floyd Mayweather To A Fight In September

Maheeda Goes Topless In New Instagram Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *