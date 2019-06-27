Beyonce’s Mom Flaunts Her Daughter’s Long Natural Hair

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to flaunt her daughter’s incredible natural hair length.

The proud mom shared a video of her trimming her daughter’s edges. In the video, Beyonce’s natural hair extended as far as her waist. Her mum parted her hair to reveal her scalp so there’s no doubt that it’s Beyonce’s real hair.

Tina also tried to mock Beyonce’s hair stylist of 14 years, Neal Farinah who has been the genius behind some of Beyoncé’s most iconic transformations.

Watch video below: