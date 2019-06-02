Big Brother Star, TBoss Wants FG To Ban Social Media

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss, has dropped a controversial plea to the Federal government, by asking that social media be banned.

TBoss took to her Instagram story to air her controversial opinion on the way Nigerians make use of social media.

The reality show star pointed out that there are a lot of mean people who don’t care about others feelings on social media.

She wrote:

Personally I think social media ought to be banned in Nigeria. Just so many mean people on there.