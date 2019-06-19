Billionaire Femi Otedola Sells Forte Oil, Exits Fuel Business

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Femi Otedola, has announced that they have sold all  shares in the firm’s downstream business, to focus and consolidate on the gains of their power generation business, Geregu Power Plc.

This is coming more than three years after the firm sold 17 per cent of its equity to a Swiss oil trading firm.

Also Read: ”I Don’t Understand My Husband’s Sudden Likeness Of My An*s” – Lady Cries Out

The billionaire business man disclosed this on his Instagram page today, June 19th.

Femo Otedola wrote on his page:

A few years ago, my team and I embarked on an arduous task of transforming a moribund petroleum marketing business, African Petroleum Plc (formerly British Petroleum) into Forte Oil Plc; a leading integrated solutions provider with solid footprints in downstream petroleum marketing, Upstream Services and Power Generation and one in which we built intrinsic value to the benefits of our shareholders.

In line with my principle of business focus, we have divested from our marketing and upstream businesses and shall from now on focus and consolidate on the gains of our power generation business, Geregu Power Plc. We wish our successors the very best and urge them to build on our legacies which have been established since 1964  …F.Ote
Femi Otedola
Tags from the story
femi otedola, Forte Oil

You may also like

“Donald Trump Is Unfit To Serve As President”- Obama

5 Types Of Gifts You Should Give Your Woman This Christmas

Procurement Process Stalling Injection Of N350bn Into Economy – FG

Advice Column: He Only Comes to Me For Sex

Reno Omokri compares ministers under Buhari and Jonathan, explains why Nigeria is in recession

Reno Omokri compares ministers under Buhari and Jonathan, explains why Nigeria is in recession

EFCC Detains Ex-MILAD For N450m Election Bribery Scandal

Ogun Students Carpet NANS Leadership Over Kashamu’s ‘Golden Man Of The Year’ Award

Buhari Appoints Waziri Adio As NEITI Exec. Secretary

Police Arrest Fake Sergeant For Robbery In Abia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *