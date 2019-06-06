Blessing Okoro Appreciates Bobrisky, Linda Ikeji, Kemi Olunloyo and Others For Suppport

Popular relationship Blogger, Blessing Okoro, who was recently involved in a house scandal with a China-based billionaire (Onye Eze) has appreciated people who stood by her in times of trouble.

Blessing Okoro posted a picture of herself posing in front of Onye Eze expensive building and claiming ownership, on her birthday.

The blogger took to her Instagram page to appreciate Nigerian Celebrities that came out to support her when she needed them the most.

The blogger listed fellow blogger, Linda Ikeji, crossdresser, Bobrisky and a host of others.

See her post below: