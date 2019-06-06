Blessing Okoro Appreciates Bobrisky, Linda Ikeji, Kemi Olunloyo and Others For Suppport

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular relationship Blogger, Blessing Okoro, who was recently involved in a house scandal with a China-based billionaire (Onye Eze) has appreciated people who stood by her in times of trouble.

Blessing Okoro posted a picture of herself posing in front of Onye Eze expensive building and claiming ownership, on her birthday.

The blogger took to her Instagram page to appreciate Nigerian Celebrities that came out to support her when she needed them the most.

Also Read: Angela Okorie Calls Out Her Fake Friends Who Slept With Her Man

The blogger listed fellow blogger, Linda Ikeji, crossdresser, Bobrisky and a host of others.

See her post below:

Blessing Okoro
Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro

You may also like

Young Nigerian Lady Escapes Death After She was Shot by Unknown Gunmen (Photos)

Checkout Fun Photos From Iyanya’s Birthday Party W Friends And Other Celebs

My Husband And I Were Preparing For Our 16th Wedding Anniversary – Wife Of Lagos Container Accident Victim

“Nigerian jollof rice is the best worldwide,” says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Read more)

Olamide I’m Not Better Than Dagrin

“My Partner Is Currently Mentally Unstable And Now in Makurdi” – Ibro of ZuleZoo Cries Out

Popular Nollywood Actor Dumps Fiance For Another Woman

I Turned Down A Job Offer From An Oil Company To Pursue Music, Charly Boy Explains His Love For Music

N15.3m contraband goods intercepted by the Nigerian Customs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *