Blessing Okoro Reveals 10 Lessons She Learnt In May On Social Media

It is no news that relationship blogger, Blessing okoro was publicly humiliated after she claimed that she was the owner of a house belonging to China-based businessman, Onye Eze in May, 2019.

The blogger and singer mother of one who has since tendered her apology to her fans and followers shared a post on Instagram revealing 10 things she learnt from the incident.

According to her,

“10 lessons I learnt the hard way in the month of MAY on social media. 1) private life is a peaceful life . 2) keep your achievements private share only your dreams . 3) not every body who follow you loves you and many who don’t follow you can still love you . 4) too many witches and wizard here they no longer live in shrines they are here in the media behind there keypad. 5 ) nobody really care about you they just get entertained. 6) I learnt never to explain or prove a point to anyone again , I live with my truth . 7) I learnt to inspire people more and give more because some people need help . 8) I learnt to pray , pray so hard and start going to church 🙏😁. 9) I learnt to speak less, act more .

never to take people words personal I rather block them from my space

10) finally I also learnt how to cry, fear and talk to myself to forgive, forget and move on because Nkiruka……

My name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka

Call me a survivor”

Now, everyone can drink their hot tea in peace as she has definitely learnt her lesson the hard way.

See full post below: