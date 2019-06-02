Blogger, Blessing Okoro Begs For Forgiveness After Social Media Stunt

by Olayemi Oladotun

Instagram blogger, Blessing Okoro, who has been embroiled in controversy all week long over her stunt on social media claiming to own someone else’s house.

The blogger few days ago shared that she built a house years after her ex-husband threw her out of his house.

However, her show off was busted by the real owner of the house who called her out on social media.

Blessing Okoro has now taken to social media to apologize to her fans, while also explaining why she lied in the first place.

See her post below:

Blessing Okoro
