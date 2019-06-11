Blogger, Noble Igwe Narrates How He Met His Wife Chioma

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular blogger Noble Igwe, and the founder of 360 Nobs, has narrated how he met his wife and mother of his child.

The blogger said Chioma was suggested to him by her cousin, who is his friend. The friend gave Noble Chioma’s BB Pin, he added her, and it got interesting from there.

He wrote:

Meeting Chioma.
It was a Friday afternoon and I was at work when my brother-in-law called;
Ned:Yo Nobs,something just crossed my mind.I think you’d like my cousin,she’s based in the UK but she’s totally your type. Let me ask her if it’s okay to give you her BBM pin.
Nobs : Okay, sure but don’t make it look like I’m asking oO
Ned: She’s a babe and she grew up in Aba too.
Nobs : Ngwanu.
Ned gave me Chioma’s pin, I added her,she accepted but I didn’t say anything.
SAT Morning:
Chioma: Who’s this?
Nobs: Hey,Sorry my name is Noble and Ned gave me your pin but if you are not cool with me adding you, I’d just delete myself.
Chioma: I think it would have been better to introduce yourself after adding me.
Nobs: I’m sorry, my name is Noble Igwe .
Chioma: Please what’s your real name?

It was that moment I knew she wasn’t going to be an easy fry.
This picture was her BBM display picture and I saved it.

He went on to share the photo Chioma sent to him the first time they chatted and said he was moved by her beauty.

