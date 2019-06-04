Bobrisky Brags About Making N8m In 2 Weeks

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky is not one who shies away from flaunting his wealth on social media and this time around is no different.

The controversial figure took to snap chat to reveal that he made N8 million naira from the sales of his lashes which he just launched.

The controversial figure who has been spotted alongside fellow controversial figure, Tonto Dikeh in recent weeks also disclosed that he has accounts with various banks.

Bobrisky blew haters away by revealing that he has over 75 million naira in his Ecobank account.

He lambasted people living fake lives but have nothing to show for it.

See pictures below: