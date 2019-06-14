Bobrisky cries out over the high cost of servicing his Benz

by Temitope Alabi

Male barbie Bobrisky has cried out over the high cost of servicing his Mercedes-Benz.

Taking to social media, the popular Nigerian cross-dresser who bought his Benz barely a month ago, revealed that he was asked to pay N90,000 to service his car.

Bob, however, added that he is not so bothered about this as his “baby” is wealthy and can readily offset his bill.

Recall just a few months ago, Bobrisky made headlines following his online battle with one of Toyin Lawani’s mentees who went on to reveal that the crossdresser’s mom is alive as against what Bob told the world.

