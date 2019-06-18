Bobrisky Drops Another Comment After He Was Sighted On A Bike

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as ”Bobrisky” has taken to his Instagram page to brag about flying his make up artist in a business class while they were heading back from Abuja where they had gone to celebrate actress, Tonto Dikeh’s, birthday.

Bobrisky used the opportunity to comment on his viral photo where-in he was spotted on a bike as he said he was almost missing his flight and was left with no option than to fly a bike.

What he wrote below:

Omg Abuja was awesome 👏. Flying on a business class with my makeup artist @daniellesbeautyworld , dis is what I brag with making people around me smile and happy. Life is so simple it’s we human being that makes it hard and difficult for ourselves.. just imagine when I was almost missing my flight ✈️ to Abuja and my only option was to fly a bike. A lot of people were saying bob you are now broke 😂😂😂😂😂. Chai haters ehnnnn