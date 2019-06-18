Bobrisky Drops Another Comment After He Was Sighted On A Bike

by Valerie Oke

Bobrisky Drops Another Comment After He Was Sighted On A Bike

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as ”Bobrisky” has taken to his Instagram page to brag about flying his make up artist in a business class while they were heading back from Abuja where they had gone to celebrate actress, Tonto Dikeh’s, birthday.

Bobrisky used the opportunity to comment on his viral photo where-in he was spotted on a bike as he said he was almost missing his flight and was left with no option than to fly a bike.

What he wrote below:

Omg Abuja was awesome 👏. Flying on a business class with my makeup artist @daniellesbeautyworld , dis is what I brag with making people around me smile and happy. Life is so simple it’s we human being that makes it hard and difficult for ourselves.. just imagine when I was almost missing my flight ✈️ to Abuja and my only option was to fly a bike. A lot of people were saying bob you are now broke 😂😂😂😂😂. Chai haters ehnnnn
Tags from the story
abuja, Bobrisky, Tonto Dike

You may also like

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd reportedly split after dating for 10 months

See What 46yrs Old Jennifer Lopez Wore On An Outing With Her Boo A-Rod (Photos)

Eric Arubayi’s wife Chinonso pens Emotional Tribute to him one year After his Passing

KWAM 1’s Mistress, Titi Masha Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Kate Henshaw Surprised At The Gym By Young Artiste Fan

‘Temper justice with mercy’ – Daddy Showkey begs EFCC on behalf of Naira Marley

My Mom Taught Me About Being A Great Mother–Omoni Oboli

Charly Boy – “Beautiful Women No Nothing About Love…”

African men - Haillie Scumney

African men are promiscuous, they don’t believe there is HIV – Haillie Sumney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *