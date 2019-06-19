Bobrisky Replies Follower Who Said He Should Stop Having Sex With Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male barbie, Bobrisky threw a jab at follower, who said he should stop having sex with Tonto Dikeh in the comment section of a post he shared.

The Nigerian cross-dresser had shared a video from the after-party of Tonto Dikeh’s birthday celebration with the caption;

After party @tontolet when you look back and you are looking for someone to call a FRIEND you will always see me behind you. Even after life I will always remain your blood.

Bobrisky expressed sadness that he is not homosexual as he would have slept with the troll.

See the exchange below;

