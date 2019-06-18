Bobrisky Slams Follower Who Questioned How He’s Spending His Money

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has slammed a follower who objected to so much money being spent on Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s birthday.

Bobrisky shared a photo of himself and Tonto Dikeh dancing at a birthday party organized for the actress and a follower lamented at the way money is being spent.

The follower wrote:

You have money to spend and here am Idon’tt have food to put in my table with my kid chaiii.

The controversial crossdresser slammed the follower and asking if he was the one who made the baby that he should be expected to use his money to care for the child.

See the conversation below: