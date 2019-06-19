“Bobrisky yelled at me not to take pictures of him”- A Twitter User Claims

by Olabanji

A lady on Twitter has called out Bobrisky for yelling at her because she was trying to take pictures of him.

READ MORE: [MUST READ]: A Conversation On How a Female Twitter User Made A Guy Leave His Girlfriend For Her

The lady took to her Twitter page to call out cross-dresser, for yelling at her at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

She also disclosed that she saw the cross-dresser taking photos with Tonto Dikeh at the hotel and wanted to get a nice photo of him

She tweeted;

You guys I went to Transcorp today and saw Bobrisky. He was posing for Tonto to snap and then I brought out my phone to take a nice pic of him. If you see the way Bobrisky yelled at me not to take pictures of him. I apologized and left. Wasn’t nice at all especially for a “celeb”
Tags from the story
Bobrisky

You may also like

Twitter Lady who says she cant date a guy who earns N100,000 gets jammed! She once begged Don Jazzy and Tekno For N50k (screenshots)

Buhari jets off to the UK

Just In: Buhari says the next four years will be tough

Benue Killings!!!! I didn’t receive any letter – Yemi Osinbajo

Actress Cynthia Amadi Welcomes Son

5 Asoebi Styles you should see, if you have a wedding in May

Be Honest! What Do You Think of K.Brule and Khloe’s Disqualification From BBNaija?

Epic Throwback Of Limpopo Master — KCee

Robbers Break Into Dencia’s Car, Cart Away Properties Worth N28million | VIDEO

Why D’banj and Genevieve Nnaji Broke Up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *