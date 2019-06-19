“Bobrisky yelled at me not to take pictures of him”- A Twitter User Claims

A lady on Twitter has called out Bobrisky for yelling at her because she was trying to take pictures of him.

The lady took to her Twitter page to call out cross-dresser, for yelling at her at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

She also disclosed that she saw the cross-dresser taking photos with Tonto Dikeh at the hotel and wanted to get a nice photo of him

She tweeted;

You guys I went to Transcorp today and saw Bobrisky. He was posing for Tonto to snap and then I brought out my phone to take a nice pic of him. If you see the way Bobrisky yelled at me not to take pictures of him. I apologized and left. Wasn’t nice at all especially for a “celeb”