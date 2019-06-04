Boko Haram’s Shekau appears in new video

A factional leader of Boko Haram, Boko Haram was recently seen in a new video, where he read the ideology of the insurgent group and denounced the Nigerian national pledge as “shirk.”

Ahmad Salkida, an investigative journalist who reportedly has access to the leadership of Boko Haram, in his latest report said Shekau was seen in the video clutching an AK 47 rifle where he read a prepared speech in Arabic about the doctrines of the group.

In Islam, Shirk means the sin of idolatry or worshiping of anyone or anything besides the singular God.

According to the journalist, the Boko Haram factional leader appeared in the video as though he was impaired as he read the speech.

“The factional leader of Boko Haram that have been weakened by an internal feud that led to the emergence of another faction in 2016 and persistent military campaign by the Nigerian Army and the Multinational Joint Task Force appeared to have impaired eyesight as he struggled to read his group’s ideology in Arabic, while intermittently reciting Nigeria’s National pledge in English, which he repeatedly said was an act of Shirk,” Salkida said.

The 35-minute speech according to the journalist “may be targeted at the international jihadi community.”

“Shekau may be reaching out for support, according to analysts, which rival groups in the region enjoys, by clearly highlighting the group’s doctrines,” he said.

Salkida also said “detailed translation” of the video will be released “shortly.”