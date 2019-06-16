Bovi, Basket Mouth And Ali Baba, Who Do You Think Is The Best Comedian??? – See What Nigerians Think

by Valerie Oke

Bovi, Basket Mouth And Ali Baba, Who Do You Think Is The Best Comedian??? - See What Nigerians Think

Nigerians have started a comparison between humor merchants, Ali Baba, Basket Mouth, and Bovi as regards who is the best among the aforelisted trio.

While a larger percentage went with Bovi as the best among them, some said Basket Mouth is not really a bad one.

It was not a good one for legendary humor merchant, Ali Baba, as none rated him as high as the aforementioned duo.

Some even stated that he is not that good but has only understood the rudiments of the business. Who do you think is the best among the trio???

What Nigerians are saying:

 

 

 

 
Tags from the story
Alibaba, basketmouth, Bovi

You may also like

Olusegun Obasanjo Lands First Nollywood Movie Role

6 Steps To Stopping Perfectionism

See Davido’s crew member who beat up airport officials, he’s a soldier

This advise from Wale Jana to married men is a must read

Tonto Dikeh Fires Back Over Alleged Drug-Taking

PHOTOS: Uchenna Nnanna’s Weds In Style

Majid Michel Says He’ll No Longer Kiss In Movies And This Is Reason

Excellent Tips to Overcome Discouragement

Oprah Winfrey finally breaks her silence on whether she’ll run for US Presidency in 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *