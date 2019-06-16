Boy Blocked By Simi, Begs For Mercy, As Adekunle Gold Moves To Double His Trouble

by Olayemi Oladotun

Once bitten, twice shy is quite common in Nigeria’s proverbial sayings and people generally regard people who fall victim of the same event twice as ‘someone who doesn’t learn.’

What then do you say to a man who has fallen victim five times and about to fall victim to the other part of the same event? This is exactly the case of an Instagram user.

The Instagram user commented on a post of Adekunle Gold, lamenting that he has opened five accounts on the platform and his wife, Simi has blocked the five accounts.

Responding to the post, Adekunle Gold compounded the woes of the fan, by telling him he will block him very soon. What could be his offence?

See post below;

Adekunle Gold
Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, simi

