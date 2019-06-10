''Boyfriend is very unnecessary if you're not getting married soon'' - Lady Sparks Reactions From Nigerians With Comment

A Twitter user @ ereluchocolate has gotten Nigerians talking on the micro-blogging site after she said it is unnecessary to have a boyfriend when one is not getting married soon.

In her words:

Boyfriend is very unnecessary if you’re not getting married soon and dating is an extremely unnecessary sport that no one should be pressured into

See her tweet below:

Boyfriend is very unnecessary if you're not getting married soon and dating is an extreme unnecessary sport that no one should be pressured into — OLUWAFIKEMIKEWA (@EreluChocolate) June 9, 2019

Nigerians while reacting to the comments have expressed divergent views.

What Nigerian are saying:

Well, it’s not totally unnecessary. Dating teaches you a lot about life, human behavior, interaction, etc. With enough experience from dating, you could then choose a suitable partner — Kotal_Kahn (@Kotal_kahnnn) June 9, 2019

My man platonic friendship also teaches you all that. You’ll be surprised how many people have read this post and realized she’s actually right. — hush_aries (@Urchilla) June 9, 2019

You learn wrong. Whether or not you’re getting married soon, dating is very necessary. Its how you prepare for marriage. It teaches you, thru both good and bad times. — D ∆ ® K |\| 3 SS (@Ocean__ique) June 10, 2019

