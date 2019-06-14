Breaking!!! Aisha Buhari changes title

by Verity

Breaking!!! Aisha Buhari changes title

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has changed her title from “The wife of the president” to First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

This change was announced from during an award night and dinner in honour of wives of former Governors at the State House, Abuja on Thurday.

Bisi Olumide-Ajayi,  a media aide to the first lady also issued a statement to announce the change of the official title.

According to the statement Aisha Buhari will now to be addressed as the “first lady” of Federal Republic of Nigeria .

The aide also revealed that Aisha after the election of her husband in 2015,  personally chose to be called the wife of the President — A decision she says caused confusion, hence the need for the change of title.

However it will be recalled that Buhari in 2014, shortly before his first term election, said he will scrap the office of the first lady.

According to Buhari, there will be no office for the first lady if elected because there is no office of the first lady in the Nigerian constitution, just as there is no official role for presidents’ wives.

 
Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari, first lady, wife of president

