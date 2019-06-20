BREAKING: Buhari removes Baru, appoints Kyari as new GMD of NNPC

by Temitope Alabi

BREAKING: Buhari removes Baru, appoints Kyari as new GMD of NNPC,

Maikanti Baru has been sacked as the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC by President Buhari.

The president has since appointed Mr Mele Kolo Kyari as the new GMD of the oil corporation. 

This new development was made known via a statement released by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, this morning Thursday, June 20th.

The president also went on to appoint seven new Chief Operating Officers.

Kyari, until his new appointment was a geologist, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC and as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Buhari also ordered that Kyari and the newly appointed COOs work with the old occupiers of the position until their appointments take effect.

Here are the names of the newly appointed COOs; 1′. Mr Roland Onoriode Ewubare (S/South) – COO Upstream 2. Engr. Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu (N/ Central) – COO Refining & Petrochemicals 3. Engr. Yusuf Usman (N/East) – COO, Gas & Power 4.    Ms Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu (S/East), COO Ventures, 6b. 5.   Mr Umar Isa Ajiya (N/West) – Chief Financial Officer 6.   Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji (S/West) – COO, Downstream and 7.   Mr Farouk Garba Said (N/West) – COO, Corporate Services.’
Tags from the story
buhari, nnpc

