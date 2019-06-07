Breaking!! Court nullifies INEC’s decision to withhold Okorocha’s Certificate of Return as senator-elect

by Verity

Breaking!! Court asks INEC to give Okorocha Certificate of Return

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withhold the certificate of return as senator-elect from the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

According to the courts ruling, failure to present Okorocha with the certificate falls outside the provisions of the law and was therefore a “lawless decision.”

Presiding Judge, Justice Okon Abang held that the only person who has the power to declare anyone a the winner is the returning officer of the INEC — And anyone declared a winner by the returning officer can only be removed when a petitioner(s) through the election tribunal successfully upturns the declaration at the election tribunal.

The ruling further stated that Okorocha was not supposed to be the one originating the petition at the election tribunal.

Justice Abang, therefore described INEC’s decision as “lawless and a complete nullity.”

More details later…
