Breaking: Dino Melaye Officially Enters Kogi Governorship Race

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye who has been rumored by many to be in the race to contest for the governorship seat in Kogi State, has officially declared himself as an aspirant.

Senator Dino Melaye has been of the frontline critics of the Yahaya Bello led administration in Kogi State and his declaration to contest against the incumbent comes as no surprise to many.

Also Read: ”He Wasn’t A True Champion” – Wilder Mocks Anthony Joshua

The senator was returned elected as Senator respenting the people of Kogi central during the 2019 election.

The governorship election in Kogi State is scheduled to hold in November 2019.

See post below:

Dino Melaye
Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Kogi2019, Yahaya Bello

You may also like

”Has Saraki Really Lost Weight???” – Nigerians react [See Photo]

Ecowas: President Buhari arrives Niger Republic

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 4

Presidency Insists Nigeria Cannot Move Forward Without Removal Of Fuel Subsidy

Uche Secondus wins PDP chairmanship as Dokpesi and Adeniran reject results

Kidnapping is the new occupation - Buhari laments

Saraki And Dogara Are Not Hurting Me But Nigerians – Buhari

PDP members boycott proposed protest against President Buhari

rich kids

New Social Media App, ‘Rich Kids’ Costs $1,000 A Month

‘It is now difficult for me to advise Nigerian youths not to leave the country’ – Oby Ezekwesili

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *