BREAKING: EFCC withdraws from Danjuma Goje’s ‘N25bn fraud’ case

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) has withdrawn from the alleged N25 billion fraud filed against the former governor of the state of Gombe state, Alhaji Danjuma Goje.

According to the commission’s counsel, Wahab Shittu, who made this known to the judge handling the case, he said the case has been handed over to the office of the attorney-general of the federation.

In his words:

“My Lord, this case was earlier adjourned for June 20 for the continuation of hearing, but then we are here today on the latest development on the matter,” “We as EFCC counsels are withdrawing from the matter and handing it over to the office of the Attorney-General for continuation with the prosecution. “As you can see in court today is a state counsel from the AGF’s office to formally take over this case from us.”