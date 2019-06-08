BREAKING: EFCC Withdraws From Goje’s N25bn Fraud Case

A new report has confirmed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn from N25 billion fraud filed against Danjuma Goje, the former governor of Gombe state.

The eight-year-old case has now been handed over to the office of the Attorney-General of the federation. Babatunde Quadiri of Federal High Court II, Jos.

EFCC counsel, Wahab Shittu, while appearing before the court said the agency was withdrawing from the case and handing it over the office of the Attorney- General for continuation.

“My Lord, this case was earlier adjourned for June 20 for the continuation of hearing, but then we are here today on the latest development on the matter,” he said. “We as EFCC counsels are withdrawing from the matter and handing it over to the office of the Attorney-General for continuation with the prosecution.

As you can see in court today is a state counsel from the AGF’s office to formally take over this case from us.”

Paul Erokoro, Goje’s counsel, while responding said they would not object to EFCC’s withdrawal and handing over of the case to the attorney-general. “My Lord, we do not object to the anti-graft agency’s withdrawal and handing over the prosecution to the AG’s office,” Erokoro said.

Pius Asika, counsel from the office of the attorney general, applied for an adjournment to enable him to prepare for the case proper “having come into the matter today (Friday)”.