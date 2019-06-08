Breaking!!! Ganduje, Sanusi mend fence

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll have finally resolved their differences.

This was after a reconciliatory meeting between them in Abuja on Saturday.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ganduje made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

The reconciliatory meeting was initiated by the Kano born billionaire businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, according to Anwar.

“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“Both leaders spoke and urged all Muslims to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the Fasting period of the Month of Ramadan.

“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Gov. Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office. He also wished the governor successful tenure in office.”

“For a healthier relationship between the two institutions of government and Kano Emirate Council, the dialogues will continue.”