Breaking!!! I Want To Be Addressed As First Lady From Now On – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that she would now be addressed as the first lady of Nigeria with immediate effect contrary to the wife of the president which she was addressed.

She made this announcement during an event held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Her words:

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

“But, I realized that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady,”