Breaking!!! INEC finally issues certificate of return to Okorocha



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha as senator-elect for Imo west senatorial district.

In a statement issued by the electoral commission on Tuesday, it said that Okorocha was issued the certificate of return as ordered by the federal high court’s directive.

It said: “if electoral impunity is allowed to flourish, any individual can harass, intimidate and put the Commission’s officers under duress, procure a favourable declaration and be rewarded with a certificate of return.”

Meanwhile the former governor was at the National Assembly Complex for the lawmakers’ inauguration but was subsequently denied accreditation.