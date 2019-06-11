Breaking!!! INEC finally issues certificate of return to Okorocha

by Valerie Oke

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha as senator-elect for Imo west senatorial district.

In a statement issued by the electoral commission on Tuesday, it said that  Okorocha was issued the certificate of return as ordered by the federal high court’s directive.

It said: “if electoral impunity is allowed to flourish, any individual can harass, intimidate and put the Commission’s officers under duress, procure a favourable declaration and be rewarded with a certificate of return.”

Meanwhile the former governor was at the National Assembly Complex for the lawmakers’ inauguration but was subsequently denied accreditation.

 
Tags from the story
Certificate of Return, inec, Okorocha

You may also like

Three Jostle To Replace Lai Mohammed As APC National Publicity Secretary

Nigerian Newspaper headlines Today: 22nd April

Nigerian man says he will support the re-election of President Buhari with 100 cars

IPOB, MASSOB frowns at IG directive on May 30 activities

A core critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri has given the president a pass mark score for his achievement in the country's aviation sector.

Even Aisha Buhari will vote for Atiku in 2019 – Omokri

I Started Raping Children After My Girlfriend Left Me – 20 Years Old Suspect Reveals

Niger Assembly crisis: My impeachment illegal, says ex-Speaker

Tinubu A Sterling Example Of Statesmanship, Steadfastness – APC

Man loses his 10 fingers to suspected Fulani men

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *