The Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has asked former minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed, to appear before a federal high court in Abuja.

This according to ICPC, is over a N2.5 billion fraud allegation case which involves the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The ICPC is prosecuting Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, NBC director-general, over allegations bordering on “abuse of office and money laundering”.

More details shortly…