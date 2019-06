Nigerian rapper Naira Marley is finally out of jail.

Marley who has been behind bars for 35 days following his arrest over fraud related charges has finally gained his freedom.

Rahman Jago shared a Video of his release on Instagram to confirm that truly Marley has been freed.

Marley was arrested alongside rapper Zlatan Ibile last month over fraud-related charges. He was however granted a 2million Naira Bail a few weeks ago and was only released today.

Watch the video below;