Breaking News: Ahmed Lawan Emerges As President of the Senate

Senator Ahmed Lawan has won the election to become the senate president in the 9th Assembly after defeating Senator Ali Ndume.

Senator Ahmed Lawan polled 79 votes out of 107 senators seated to defeat Ali Ndume who polled 28 votes.

Senator Lawan was the majority leader in the 8th Assembly after losing out to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Senator Ali Ndume also served as the majority leader of the 8th Assembly before he was suspended.

Also Read: ‘You are clowns not rappers’ – Hotyce comes for Lil Kesh, Slimcase, Zlatan, Naira Marley and others

Senator Lawan was the anointed candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position.