Breaking: One dead as helicopter crashes into the roof of a 54-story skyscraper in New York

A new report has confirmed that one person has died after a helicopter crash-landed into a building in Midtown Manhattan.

According to reports, emergency arrived at 787 Seventh Ave just before 1pm on Monday as smoke was sighted at the 54-story building

Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor speaking on the incident said there is no indication that the crash was intentional. ‘If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11. As soon as you hear an aircraft hit a a building, my mind goes where the mind of every New Yorker goes‘ he said.

The building which houses the AXA Equitable Center, BNP Paribas, Stifel, New Mountain Capital, Sidley Austin LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, UBS, and Citigroup, is reportedly not so damaged.