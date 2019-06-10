Breaking: One dead as helicopter crashes into the roof of a 54-story skyscraper in New York

by Temitope Alabi

Breaking: One dead as helicopter crashes into the roof of a 54-story skyscraper in New York

A new report has confirmed that one person has died after a helicopter crash-landed into a building in Midtown Manhattan.

According to reports, emergency arrived at  787 Seventh Ave just before 1pm on Monday as smoke was sighted at the 54-story building

Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor speaking on the incident said there is no indication that the crash was intentional. ‘If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11. As soon as you hear an aircraft hit a a building, my mind goes where the mind of every New Yorker goes‘ he said.

The building which houses the AXA Equitable Center,  BNP Paribas, Stifel, New Mountain Capital, Sidley Austin LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, UBS, and Citigroup, is reportedly not so damaged.

 

 
Tags from the story
helicopter crash

You may also like

DHQ Denies Ignoring Warning On Impending Boko Haram Attack On Baga, Monguno, Slams Amnesty International’s Report As Inaccurate, Unfair

Sunday’s Karu Explosion Not Act Of Terror – Police

Osun Lecturers Cry Out Over Aregbesola’s Plan To Sustain Pay Cut Despite Bailout

Acting IG Decorates Three Newly Promoted CPs

You’re A Greater Hypocrite, Tsav Tells Abati

Tinubu, Governors Condole With el-Rufai Over Son’s Death

Jonathan Commissions N600 million CAN resort in Abuja

school in ajegunle

Lagos School Where Waste Plastic Is Accepted In Place Money For School Fees

Gov Fayemi Advocates Use Of Yoruba Language In Teaching

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *