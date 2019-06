Popular Nigerian video vixen, Joy Ezenobie, has passed on after undergoing an unsuccessful fibroid operation. The plus-sized video vixen featured in Davido’s hit single ”Dodo.”

While Davido’s hit single ”Dodo” brought her into the limelight, she has also gone on to feature in so many soap opera and reports also say that she is equally working on becoming a singer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones she left behind. Sleep on.