Breaking!!! President Muhammadu Buhari Inaugurates NEC, Tasks Them On Four Critical Areas

Breaking!!! President Muhammadu Buhari Inaugurates NEC, Sets Four Point Agendas

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the National Economic Commission(NEC) to put his second term in motion.

The inauguration had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the council and prominent people such as the 36 governors of the country, Boss Mustapha(Secretary to the Government of the Federation) Abba Kyari( The Chief of Staff), Godwin Emefiele(The Governor of Central Bank) and Babagana Monguno(The National Security Adviser).

President Muhammadu Buhari listed the key areas where-in the commission must ensure it succeeds as listed below:

  • Security
  • Education
  • Agriculture
  • Health.

President Muhammadu Buhari concluded by saying that his administration would be termed successful if the commission succeeds in the afore listed areas.

 
