Breaking: President Buhari Renames Abuja National Stadium to MKO Abiola Stadium

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the National Stadium Abuja to Moshood Abiola stadium(MKO Abiola Stadium) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in honor of late Chief Abiola Olawale kashimawo the acclaimed winner of June 12 election.

This was announced by the president while delivering his 2019 June 12 Democracy Day celebration at the Eagles Square Abuja.

June 12, was on Monday officially declared as Democracy Day as a mark of honor to Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election

The late Cheif Abiola died under mysterious circumstances, arousing suspicions of foul play, although a heart attack was officially declared to be the cause of death.

