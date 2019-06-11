BREAKING: Rochas Okorocha receives his certificate of return

Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been issued his certificate of return for winning the February 23rd Senatorial election in Imo West by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Okorocha was declared the winner of the February 23rd election but his certificate of return was withheld after INEC officer Innocent Ibeabuchi, claimed to have been forced to make the declaration.

Justice Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja, finally ordered that Okorhca’s certificate be issued by the commission immediately which has now been done.

