Breaking!!! Supreme court sacks federal lawmaker

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by David Umaru to affirm him as the senator-elect of Niger East senatorial district.

The court in a unanimous judgement led by Ibrahim Muhammad on Friday held the senator who was elected on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), was not validly nominated by the party.

The court held that the appellant, Mohammed Sani, was the rightful winner of the APC primary election which held in the senatorial district.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which on April 8 affirmed Umaru as the winner of the Senatorial seat was therefore set aside — And upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which declared Sani as the candidate of the party for the election, validly nominated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was therefore ordered without delay to issue Sani, a certificate of return as the Senator representing Niger East.