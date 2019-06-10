Breaking!!! Theodore Orji’s son emerges speaker

Member of Abia State House of Assembly and son of the former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, Chinedum Orji has emerged Speaker of the house.

Chinedum is representing the people of Umuahia Central State Constituency and his deputy is Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu representing the people of Ohafia South State Constituency.

Theodore Ahamefule Orji was governor of Abia State between 2007 to 2015. He was formerly a career civil servant, and served as the Chief of Staff to former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.