British singer, Steflon Don replies a Nigerian lady trying to poison her mind towards Burna boy

by Olayemi Oladotun

When busybody goes wrong, all kinds of problem can follow and that exactly was what British rapper, Stefflon Don gave a concerned follower.

The concerned follower urged the rapper to drop her relationship with her Nigerian musician and boyfriend, Burna Boy because he does not show her off on his social media page.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have openly professed their love for each other and they have been seen frolicking in public outings.

The British rapper answered the concerned fan in a way that has been described by many as ‘cool, calm and collected’ manner.

See her response below:

Stefflon Don

