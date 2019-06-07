Buhari compelled Premium Tines, The Sun, AIT, Channels, and others not to air my articles – Fani-Kayode alleges

A former minister if aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has raised allegations that Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari had compelled some news outlets to stop publishing his articles.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle on Thursday noted that the President specifically asked Premium Times, The Sun, Daily Telegraph and some other news outlets stop publishing his columns or articles.

He also said that the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) was used to compel the Channels TV, Arise TV, the recently banned AIT, and some other TV stations not to air his interviews.

The Ex Minister who said this as reacted to the indefinite suspension of Raypower and AIT by the NBC said people mocked him then but those people aren’t laughing now.

He tweeted: The Presidency compelled @PremiumTimesng, @TheSun, @dailytelegraph, @legitngnews and others to stop publishing my articles and columns. They also used NBC to compel @AIT_Online, @channelstv, @AriseTVNews and other TV stations not to air my interviews or allow me to speak.

Some people laughed at me then but with what has happened to @AIT_Online I guess they are not laughing anymore! When you silently watch others suffering persecution for speaking truth know that it will eventually come to you. An injustice to one is an injustice to all!