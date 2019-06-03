‘Buhari Doesn’t Have Intellect To Lead Nigeria’ – Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has unusually given credit to President Muhammadu Buhari over the reduction in air mishap Nigeria has witnessed since 2015.

The popular critic of the president pointed out that Nigeria has not experienced any plane crash since 2015, thus commending President Buhari for this act.

Reno Omokri, however, noted that he does not believe President Buhari has the intellectual capacity to lead Nigeria out of the mess, the president led Nigeria into.

He wrote:

In the last 4 years, Nigeria hasn’t had ONE plane crash. Obviously, aviation security has improved. I commend @MBuhari for this. I still dont believe he has the intellect to lead Nigeria out of the crisis he led her into. But on this, he scores a pass

Reno Omokri
