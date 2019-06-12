Buhari Is Moving Nigeria Towards disaster, instability and unsustainable – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has slammed the Buhari led administration by accusing him of nepotism and favoritism in the arrangement of political leadership in the country.

Obasanjo who made his view known while fielding questions from journalists accused Buhari of favoring the northern geopolitical zone in the disbursement of political appointments.

He further shared that the pace at which the current administration is moving tends towards the path of disaster, instability, and unsuitability.

His words:

“I think we have no choice but to be on the path for sustainable development,” Obasanjo said.

“The progress we are making may be questionable. Is it fast enough? Is it steady enough? Is it stable enough? Are we taking two steps forward and one step back or one step side-way?

“You can question that, but we have no choice but to be on (the) path for sustainable development. Any other thing will be a disaster. In fact, the pace at which we are going now is tending more and more toward disaster and instability and unsustainability.”