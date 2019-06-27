Buhari, not the kind of man to be controlled by a cabal

A coalition of eight pro-democracy groups on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja said it is a “slight” on President Muhammadu Buhari to say he is being controlled by an ‘imaginary’ cabal.

This follows a protest by a group against the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and other close allies on Monday.

Speaking, the national convener, Guardians of Democracy and Development, Solomon Adodo said anyone who carefully studies the president, will find that “he is not one to be subjected to the unwieldy control of any external forces. ”

“However as a true democrat, he believes in consultation with patriots. It is therefore a slight on the intellect of Mr. President to adduce that he is being controlled by an imaginary cabal.

“The recent decisive actions by the government geared at fostering fiscal transparency at the local government level thereby bringing development to the grassroots through financial autonomy for the local governments would not have been possible if we did not have a strong-willed and focused President in Muhammadu Buhari as these misguided critics would have the public believe.”

“They should therefore leave Mr. President and his co-stewards out of their permutations,” Adodo said.

“It is too early in the day to start sacrificing the more important issues of governance and development for political exigencies.

“The warning should be reiterated for an umpteenth time that we shall not relent in using all strategies within the precincts of the law in combating all those who seek to cripple the good government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Part of the coalition are APC Youth Solidarity Network, Independent Public Service Watch, Transparency and Accountability Initiative, Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch in Nigeria and Concerned Democrats for Equitable Representation.