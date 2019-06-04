Buhari will fulfil all promises – IBB



A former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has said he is optimisitic that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security challenges plaguing the country.

The former military president said this at his hilltop residence in Minna, on Tuesday.

According to IBB, Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges, and that the president isn’t one to engage in idle talk.

Babangida urged Nigerians to lend their support to Buhari, adding that Buhari is committed to ending insurgency in the northeast and other security challenges across the country during his second term in office.