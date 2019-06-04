Buhari will fulfil all promises – IBB

by Verity

Buhari will fulfil all promises - IBB
A former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has said he is optimisitic that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security challenges plaguing the country.

The former military president said this at his hilltop residence in Minna, on Tuesday.

According to IBB, Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges, and that the president isn’t one to engage in idle talk.

Babangida urged Nigerians to lend their support to Buhari, adding that Buhari is committed to ending insurgency in the northeast and other security challenges across the country during his second term in office.
Tags from the story
babangida, buhari, ibb

You may also like

Tiv leader frowns against high bride price, expensive burial ceremonies

“You’ve Betrayed The Confidence Of Nigerians”, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari

SEE All The 20 Unpalatable Things Fayose Predict Will Happen In 2016 In Nigeria

Baba Suwe Travels to USA for Medical Treatment

Baba Suwe Travels to USA for Medical Treatment

Kidnappers kill six abducted persons – “Kwasu Student

Okorocha in deep mess only because statues don’t vote – ex aide

No Court Order Restraining Submission Of Ugwuanyi’s Name To INEC – Enugu PDP

White Man Orders Soldiers to Beat Nigerian Man over Unpaid Electricity Bill

Same Ortom blames, President Buhari over Benue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *