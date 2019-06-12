''Buhari's Houseboys Are Now Heading The National Assembly'' - Former Presidential Aide

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has described the new National Assembly leaders, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Ahmed Lawan, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s ”houseboy.”

Reno who made this known via his Twitter handle said the current 9th Assembly is bereft of leaders.

What he wrote:

The current 9th National Assembly doesn’t have leaders. Leaders are elected or emerge naturally because their colleagues respect them. These guys were appointed by @ OfficialAPCNg. At best, we have @ MBuhari‘s HOUSEBOYS heading the National Assembly

