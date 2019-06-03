Buhari’s only pass mark in 4 years – presidential

by Verity

A core critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri has given the president a pass mark score for his achievement in the country's aviation sector.

Omokri, a former presidential aide, who says he’s Buhari’s official “tormenter” said this because the country hasn’t experienced a single plane crash since Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Omokri notes however that although the president still doesn’t possess the required intellect to lead Nigeria, he needs to be commended for his work in securing the aviation industry.

He tweeted this on Monday via his Twitter handle: In the last 4 years, Nigeria hasn’t had ONE plane crash. Obviously, aviation security has improved. I commend @MBuhari for this. I still don’t believe he has the intellect to lead Nigeria out of the crisis he led her into. But on this, he scores a pass.
