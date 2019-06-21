Burna Boy And Girlfriend, Stefflon Don Share A Kiss As They Reunite

by Amaka

The love between Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and rap artiste, Stefflon Don seem to be growing stronger as the two couldn’t wait to be in each other’s arms.

Stefflon don and Burna boy

The couple finally reunited after some weeks of being apart. Stefflon Don, who was excited, jumped into her boyfriend’s waiting arms. The singer held her as she wrapped herself around him and they both shared a romantic kiss.

Recall, earlier this year, the music star confirmed their relationship status during an interview with a radio station in the United States of America. He also referred to her as his wife.

In his words;

“On a more serious note, that’s my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she’s like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she’s mine now…”

See screenshots of their reunion below:

Burna Boy And Girlfriend, Stefflondon Share A Kiss As They Reunite

Burna Boy And Girlfriend, Stefflondon Share A Kiss As They Reunite

Burna Boy And Girlfriend, Stefflondon Share A Kiss As They Reunite

Burna Boy And Girlfriend, Stefflondon Share A Kiss As They Reunite

