Burna Boy Explains Why His Mum Collected His BET Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian afro-pop star, Burna Boy who reacted to being absent to pick his BET Award, has disclosed that he went to get a drink the time it was announced which was his mum got it for him.

Burna Boy who revealed that he went to get a drink and also praised his mum for her speech after she got his BET Award.

He tweeted:

Funny enough I went to Get a drink! I would have collected this one. #BETAwards Thank You. Special S/O To my brothers @officialgiggs @mreazi @Santandave1 @akaworldwide & @DossehLaFamine . And to the Talented @TeniEntertainer and superstar @AyaNakamuraa We are all winners doing our bit to make our music heard worldwide.

Burna Boy

