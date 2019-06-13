Burna Boy promises to help the victims of Sudan massacre

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has taken to social media to pledge his support for the victims of Sudan Massacre.

News has been trending online on the ongoing massacre the people of Sudan are currently experiencing.

Taking to social media, Burna promised to help the victims of the massacre writing;

I STAND WITH SUDAN!  … we can’t be silent when our brothers and sisters are being oppressed. Any organisations involved in providing medical aid in Sudan pls hit me up

A social media user has called out for more awareness on what is going on in Sudan writing;

There is currently a blackout in Sudan.
– 500 killed
– 723 injured
– 650 arrested
– 48 women raped
– 6 men raped
– 1000 missing
No western media has reported on the massacre. RT to spread awareness and stop it being suppressed. #SudanMassacre #Sudan #blueprintafric

 
