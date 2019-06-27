Burna Boy Reacts To Lady Advising Stefflon Don To Stop Posting About Him

Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy has reacted to a Nigerian lady advising his girlfriend, British rapper, Stefflon Don, to stop posting his pictures on her social media pages.

According to the lady, the “Dangote” crooner is supposed to show her off, and not just her showing him off.

Stefflon Don defended her boyfriend by pointing out that he doesn’t control his social media accounts and she will keep posting his pictures on her page.

Burna Boy has now reacted to thr whole drama. He tweeted:

She wan pour sand inside my garri!