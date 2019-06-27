Burna Boy Reacts To Lady Advising Stefflon Don To Stop Posting About Him

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy has reacted to a Nigerian lady advising his girlfriend, British rapper, Stefflon Don, to stop posting his pictures on her social media pages.

According to the lady, the “Dangote” crooner is supposed to show her off, and not just her showing him off.

Stefflon Don defended her boyfriend by pointing out that he doesn’t control his social media accounts and she will keep posting his pictures on her page.

Also Read: AY Wants To Know Who Is Finer And Better Dressed Between Himself And Jim Iyke

Burna Boy has now reacted to thr whole drama. He tweeted:

She wan pour sand inside my garri!

Burna Boy

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don

You may also like

WHO wants Nigeria, others to tackle malaria

WHO wants Nigeria, others to tackle malaria

Jaw-Dropping Cars Of World’s Richest Students (PHOTOS)

Insecurity may stall anti-polio crusade, vaccines shortage persists

Insecurity may stall anti-polio crusade, vaccines shortage persists

Monarchs Seek Probe Into Council Boss’ Assassination Plot

Jim Iyke slammed by owner of Taxi Company he claims to be ‘CEO’ Of

Fan says “Jamil Balogun will end up in a club”, Teebillz replies

Abia State pensioners lament over unpaid pension, gratuities

2017, Best Year Of My Life – Peter Okoye Says As He Shares New Photo

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: UNDP IS RECRUITING

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *