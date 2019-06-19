Burutai blames recent Boko Haram attacks on soldiers’ insufficient commitment

Following series of Boko Haram attacks on military bases in recent times, Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has blamed some of them on the low commitment of soldiers.

The army chief said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the opening of a five-day leadership workshop for mid-level officers and soldiers.

According to Burutai, “ It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks or simply insufficient commitment to a common national and military course by those on the frontlines.”

“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or service cause. And this is the reason why I have always ensured that the promotion of army personnel is essentially based on professional considerations only.

“But we all know that professional capacity is not a sufficient condition to succeed in a task; willingness to perform the task is equally necessary. We all know that leadership is core to military professionalism; hence all military professional courses include aspects of military leadership skills acquisition.”

The army boss, therefore, urged such officers to leave the army as soon as possible, because the military can no longer tolerate them.

“Hence the theme of the workshop has been aptly chosen as ‘Lead, follow or get out of the way,” he said.