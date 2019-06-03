Business Development Manager Vacancy at Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria is a leading Nigerian digital media company and Nigeria’s largest information portal. Over the past 11 years, Information Nigeria has built a large audience with over 5 million social media followers and 10 million monthly page views.

We require a talented and resourceful individual to fill the role stated below:

– JOB TITLE: Business Development Manager

– LOCATION: LAGOS

JOB DESCRIPTION

Generate new business from brands, agencies and PR companies seeking to reach young Nigerians.

Be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities.

Develop proposals and make pitches to clients.

Establish and deliver monthly and quarterly revenue targets for brand advertising and other digital marketing campaigns.

–SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

At least two (2) years experience working with large brands in Nigeria.

Previous experience in a sales or business development role.

Experience researching, contacting and partnering with leading brands.

Has great communication and customer service skills

BENEFITS

Highly competitive pay package includes industry standard salary, generous commissions on sales and bonuses once targets have been met.

APPLICATION DETAILS

* Send your CV and Cover Letter in this form: http://bit.ly/2wvfhj2

* The cover letter should explain in detail why you are the best candidate for the job.

* Application Deadline is: 10th June 2019